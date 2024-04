April 04, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A day after NoRKA-Gandhi Bhavan Road, the sixth smart road undertaken under the Smart City project in the capital, was opened for traffic, the authorities here on Thursday opened a portion of the Althara-Thycaud road, which is under renovation. The road from Manaveeyam Veedhi to the Forest Office was opened, where traffic is allowed in both directions, said a release issued by the office of Public Works department Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

