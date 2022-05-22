‘A popular actor and a humble human being’

Prem Nazir was always willing to help colleagues, said actor Vidhubala

Playwright Thikkodiyan was once delivering a lecture at a cultural meet at Nandi in Kozhikode district, where actor Prem Nazir was the chief guest. For a moment, Thikkodiyan could not get the actor’s name when he wanted to refer to him.

Nazir was quick to understand the predicament as he stood up and said, “My name is Prem Nazir.”

“Remember it was a time when the actor was at the peak of his popularity. Even then, he was so humble,” recalled writer U.K. Kumaran while speaking at an event to give away an award named after the actor to journalist-cum-music writer Ravi Menon, on Sunday evening.

It was organised by the Prem Nazir Samskarika Samithi at the Kozhikode Town Hall. Actor Vidhubala, who presented Mr. Menon with the award, spoke on the much-publicised charitable face taken up by the actor. He was always willing to help colleagues when they were in need of financial help, she said.

Poet P.K. Gopi gave the commemoration speech. Cultural programmes were held in memory of the late actor.