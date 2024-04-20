GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A poll boycott for development in Vattavada

April 20, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
Vattavada village near Munnar in Idukki

Vattavada village near Munnar in Idukki | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

As the Lok Sabha election approaches, Vattavada, a village near Munnar in Idukki, stands out for its history of election boycott.

In 1984, the entire village boycotted the Lok Sabha polls demanding basic amenities. Their steadfast protest yielded results; soon after, Vattavada witnessed construction of roads and schools, transforming into a thriving tourist hub within Munnar.

The ‘boycott movement’ was led by village heads of Kottakamboor, Koviloor, and Vattavada with the support of Gandhi Dasan (Janata Party), Raj Mannadiyar (Congress), Murukayya (CPI[M]), and N.K. Subrahmanyan (CPI). In Vattavada, over 90% of families are of Tamil origin.

Mohandas, son of Gandhi Dasan, says the decision to boycott the poll stemmed from the dire lack of amenities in Vattavada. “Not a single vote was cast from Vattavada panchayat, with only three votes recorded by polling officials. Despite attempts to thwart the protest, the community remained resolute,” says Mr. Mohandas.

After the boycott, government intervention led to the development of the Pazhathottam road and the establishment of a school, helping Vattavada become a prominent tourist destination. Mohandas envisions further progress if the Vattavada-Kodaikanal and Vattavada-Chilanthiyar roads are developed.

Reflecting on another significant event in 1984, Mr. Mohandas recalls the entire panchayat administration shifting allegiance to the Kerala Congress (J), under the leadership of P.J. Joseph, from the  Communist Party of India (Marxist), a move that impacted developmental activities in Vattavada.

“Mr. Joseph was the Revenue Minister in the K. Karunakaran Ministry. After the entire elected panchayat members moved to his party, Mr. Joseph intervened in all developmental activities in Vattavada,” says Mr. Mohandas.

Freedom fighter Gandhi Dasan named his children Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Kasthurba Gandhi, signifying his commitment to the cause.

In his book Kannan Devan Kunnukal, writer and journalist M.J. Babu delves into the election boycott and its aftermath, highlighting the construction of vital infrastructure after the protest, which garnered national attention and prompted introspection among political entities.

In the 1984 election, P.J. Kurian emerged victorious as a United Democratic Front candidate, securing a substantial margin over C.A. Kurian (Left Democratic Front), and Independent Manarkad Pappan.

