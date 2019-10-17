A policy decision, says Syndicate

Amidst a controversy over illegal awarding of marks, the Vice Chancellor and Syndicate members of the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam on Wednesday stood firm on their stance that the special moderation was awarded to BTech students on the basis of a policy decision.

“In view of the rising number of petitions on the technical troubles faced by the BTech students, the Syndicate discussed the issue and decided that special moderation be awarded for those who failed in one subject,” said Sabu Thomas, the Vice Chancellor.

He said the grievance redressal adalat on February 22 had made a recommendation to award the required one mark as special moderation but the decision was finalised through a multi-layer fool-proof system. The decision, meanwhile, is yet to receive a nod from the university’s academic council.

Syndicate members said the special moderation scheme would cover students from the 2008 batch of engineering courses. According to them, 125 students had already passed the courses under the scheme while about 84 applications were pending.

Meanwhile, official sources pointed out that despite the claims raised by the Syndicate members, the Act and statutes of the university stipulate that only the Pass Board holds the powers to fix moderation, which can be forwarded to the sections concerned.