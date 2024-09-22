GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A poacher-turned-forest protector bags prestigious award

Till 1996, Sabu was part of a gang involved in smuggling forest produce such as cinnamon bark and sandalwood. Then he joined an eco development committee and strived to protect the very forest he exploited. For his efforts, an award instituted by Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation has come his way

Published - September 22, 2024 08:12 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
Sabu Varghese receives the Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation Service Award at Bengaluru on Saturday.

Sabu Varghese receives the Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation Service Award at Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sabu Varghese, also known as Kunjumon, inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR).

Sabu Varghese, also known as Kunjumon, inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A poacher-turned-forest protector in the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Thekkady has bagged the prestigious Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation Service Award.

Sabu Varghese, also known as Kunjumon, a member of the Ex-Vayana Bark Collectors Eco Development Committee (EDC) in Thekkady, received the award in recognition of his inspiring transformation. Kunjumon, once involved in smuggling Vayana bark (the bark of cinnamon trees),has now dedicated his life to conserving the very forest he once exploited.

Sabu was part of a group that illegally harvested Vayana bark from the PTR and sold it in Tamil Nadu. “In 1996, Sabu, along with 23 other Vayana collectors, stopped such illegal practices and became associated with forest protection,” said a Forest department official.

Livelihood issues

The poaching gang used to earn a substantial income by smuggling forest produce such as sandalwood. Once they renounced the illicit activities, the need to provide them with sustainable livelihood arose. This led to the creation of Periyar Tiger Trail, an ecotourism initiative that soon became a national model. The programme provided former poachers with a legitimate income and brought them social acceptance.

Sabu has been instrumental in leading anti-poaching efforts in the PTR. He was a member of the Cheetah Squad, which apprehended sandalwood smugglers from Tamil Nadu. His efforts also extended to helping smugglers reintegrate into society through the ‘Vidiyal’ ecotourism programme, providing livelihoods for 17 former smugglers.

Benefits abound

Reflecting on his past, Sabu said, “Joining the EDC changed everything. We gained social acceptance, and it transformed the lives of my children too, who are now receiving a better education and opportunities.”

Sabu was presented the Wildlife Service Award at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Former Indian cricketer Gundappa Vishwanath presented him with the award, which included a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a memento.

The award, established by Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation, aims at recognising the unsung heroes of forest conservation. The initiative was conceptualised by former Indian cricketers Sandeep Patil, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh to motivate the foot soldiers protecting India’s forests.

