A platform to express problems of women, children

The Engandiyur grama panchayat in the district will set up a community women facilitator centre, a platform for expressing problems faced by women and children and to find solutions for them. At a time when violence against women and children is increasing, the panchayat has set up the centre at the panchayat office. The complaints received at the Jagratha Samithy will be handed over to the centre. The centre is currently conducting awareness programmes for women and children in schools and houses in the panchayat.
“The response is encouraging. The women and children are happy as they now have a platform to open up. While women are mainly coming with domestic issues, children are approaching the centre with their learning problems. Elderly people are also coming. The people have whole-heartedly welcomed the initiative,” said panchayat president P.N. Jyothilal.
