A platform for children to savour science

The foundations of the Indian Constitution are under attack. The very concept of citizenship is sought to be fundamentally altered, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 27th National Children’s Science Congress on the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar campus here on Friday.

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, the Chief Minister reminded the audience, particularly children, that as citizens they should stand up for the country and one another. Unity in diversity was the strength of the nation. “Inspite of differences in language, culture, dress and food, we are all Indians.”

‘Myths as history’

Mr. Vijayan called upon the children to firmly uphold scientific temper so that society could progress further. They were duty-bound to develop humanism and a spirit of enquiry and reform as enshrined in the Constitution, he said.

Expressing concern over the increasing attacks on scientific temper and spirit of inquiry, Mr. Vijayan said these were being unleashed by even those who held constitutional offices. “Myths are presented as history and then ultimately interpreted as facts,” he said, citing claims around stem cell research, plastic surgery, aviation technology, and so on.

The National Children’s Science Congress was organised to encourage children to evolve scientific methods and instil in them scientific temperament. It was a platform to “unite, interact and discuss.”

Theme of congress

The focal theme of the congress was of immense relevance as innovation could make a huge difference in addressing developmental challenges such as eradicating diseases and and reducing hunger.

Substantial research was needed to address global challenges so that quality of life could improve, he said.

He expressed hope that children would discuss climate change, waste management, and sustainable development during the congress so that they can make meaningful contributions to the future.

‘Ask relevant questions’

Shashi Tharoor, MP, who presided, said there was a determined push by obscurantist forces to promote an anti-scientific approach. He warned students to be wary of unfounded claims about jet aircraft or GPS or Internet in ancient India as these could discredit genuine accomplishments and embarrass the country. “We are from a very proud scientific tradition. Our culture, our civilisation is heir to astonishing accomplishments,” he said, citing developments in mathematics, metallurgy, astronomy, and even plastic surgery.

He urged the children to always be on the lookout for facts and ask relevant questions.

The children, he said, were the country’s future and the ideas and concepts they were exposed to at the congress would stand them in good stead.