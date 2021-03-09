A pet job to help ‘earn and learn’

Zoology students made aware of breeding techniques

While many sectors are still reeling under the COVID-19-induced economic downturn, pet animal industry has recorded a growth in the last few months.

Students of Sree Narayana (SN) College were introduced to this potential ‘earn while you learn’ option at a workshop, organised by the Animal Husbandry Department and college alumni association on Tuesday.

Blue and gold macaws, cockatoos, African lovebirds, extreme punch Persian cats, Bengal cats, beagles, and ornamental fish like guppy, goldfish, molly, platy, and fighter were exhibited and their rearing and breeding process were explained.

Principal R. Sunil inaugurated the workshop. alumni association secretary P. Balachandran presided over the function.

District Animal Husbandry Officer D. Sushama Kumari and Livestock Training Centre assistant director D. Shine, S. Jisha and B. Hari also spoke.

Certificates

The students who attended the workshop were issued certificates.

“Earn while you learn is a system very popular in foreign countries, helping students to fund their own studies,” says Dr. Shine.

Price rise

He points out that a range of breeds from small white mice to huge ostriches can be reared to generate a decent income and during COVID-19, the price of pets increased by about three to four times.

“The hike happened post lockdown and it is not due to any sudden surge in demand. Usually, ornamental fish come to our State from Tamil Nadu and cats from Mumbai, since we do not have many breeders in Kerala. Post COVID-19, transportation became an issue. Earlier, you could buy a Labrador puppy at ₹5,000 and now the price is ₹25,000.”

Most of the students were from the Zoology stream and, according to animal husbandry official, it is an ideal vocation for those who are interested.

Technicalities explained

All technicalities, including the preparation for high-profile feed and incubation procedures, were explained.

“We want educated persons to enter this field and follow the scientific practices of breeding. After studies, they can start a pet farm,” says Dr. Shine.