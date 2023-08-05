A paved path to communal harmony at Navamukunda temple

August 05, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A philanthropic act of two Muslim youngsters of Tirunavaya in Malappuram district has brought to fore the interfaith harmony in the region. The duo, C.P. Hamzakutty and P.P. Abbas, got the courtyard of the Navamukunda temple paved so that thousands of devotees reaching the temple will not have to tread in muddy waters during rain. They also set up five iron benches on the temple premises for those visiting the temple from different parts of the country.

Mr. Hamzakutty and Mr. Abbas, who do business abroad, were on vacation at Tirunavaya during the recent Bali Tharpan ceremony. They did not think twice on seeing the muddy courtyard of the temple when it rained during a crowded ritual. Taking the permission of the temple authorities, they got the entire area paved with cement tiles.

“We grew up in the temple vicinity, maintaining a beautiful relationship with the people who managed it. And we found it our responsibility to address the woes of the devotees reaching Tirunavaya every day,” said the duo.

‘Kashi of south India’

Popularly known as the ‘Kashi of south India’ because of the presence of Vishnu, Brahma and Shiva temples in a triangular fashion on both the banks of the Bharathapuzha, Tirunavaya is considered one of the most prominent places for Bali Tharpan, a ritual performed by the relatives of the dead seeking ‘moksha’ or salvation of their ancestors’ souls.

The ashes of many eminent people, including of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and A.B. Vajpayee, were immersed in the waters of the Bharathapuzha at Tirunavaya. About 3,000 people visit Tirunavaya every day. On special Bali Tharpan days, the number of devotees reaching Tirunavaya crosses 50,000.

Expenditure of ₹3 lakh

Mr. Hamzakutty and Mr. Abbas spent about ₹3 lakh for beautifying the temple courtyard. “It’s an act of philanthropy cutting across the parochial considerations of faith,” said Muneer Nellithoduvil, a local man who executed the work for the duo. Expressing happiness at the work, temple officials said thousands of devotees would not have to step in mud while moving between the temple and the holy ghat.

Tirunavaya, a land that witnessed the historic festival of Mamangam in 12 years, is known for its communal harmony.