A park exclusively for senior citizens to come up at Cherthala

March 08, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Social Justice department will set up a park exclusively for the elderly at Cherthala.

The facility aimed at meeting the physical, emotional, and social needs of senior citizens will be constructed on 37 cents of land in the possession of the Cherthala municipality. The project will be materialised at a cost of ₹1.5 crore allotted in the 2021-22 State Budget.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, who visited the site identified for the facility recently, said the government would construct a model elderly park with modern facilities. “The park has been designed as a place of recreation, for exercising, and rest. It will act as a platform where eminent senior citizens in different fields will share their experiences with the public for social development,” Mr. Prasad said.

The facilities planned at the park include landscaping, a restroom, seating arrangements, toilets, lights, a walking path, and a cafeteria. The cafeteria will offer food to senior citizens at subsidised rates. Besides, an exclusive space for senior and eminent personalities to interact and share their experiences with people will be arranged.

“The project is in the initial stages. The plan and the estimate of the project have been prepared by the District Nirmithi Kendra. The plan, estimate, and detailed project report have been submitted to the Director of Social Justice for obtaining administrative sanction. We hope the project will be materialised before the end of this year,” said a Social Justice department official.

Cherthala municipal chairperson Sherly Bharghavan, Cherthala municipal vice-chairman T.S. Ajayakumar, District Social Justice Officer Abeen A.O., and others, accompanied the Minister during his visit.