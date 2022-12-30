A ‘Papanji’ with a difference gets ready for Cochin Carnival

December 30, 2022 01:38 am | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

A ‘Papanji’ with a difference awaits revellers to Fort Kochi this year-end, thanks to joint efforts by organisers of the Cochin Carnival and a young animation artist-engineer.

A team of workers from Mulavukad is engaged in putting together a 60-foot-tall effigy of Papanji that will be set afire at Parade Ground as the New Year dawns. The ground was chosen since the historic Fort Kochi beach which saw footprints of foreign traders and the three colonial powers — the Portuguese, Dutch and the English — is in ruins. Little of the beach is left owing to sea erosion, while the little the sea has spared has been taken over by water hyacinth and piles of garbage.

On what went into the making of Papanji, Jais George, a Kakkanad-based animation artist-engineer who graduated in mechanical engineering in 2020 and went on to found a start-up animation studio, said care would be taken to use only eco-friendly materials. “Papanji poses as if to welcome tourists and travellers back to Kochi after the pandemic while also stomping on a coronavirus cell, sending it to the ground. This is based on the myth of King Mahabali and Vamana. The mascot for the Carnival is a hermit crab who has found a permanent shelter within a plastic sanitiser cap, instead of in a shell. It is a slight comic nod to plastic finding its way into even the sea and other waterbodies,” he said.

After all, ‘environment’ has been one among the guiding principles of the Cochin Carnival (Participation, Peace, Progress, Adventure and Environment).

“Interestingly, Papanji and the mascot were part of the character and world designs for a short story intended for animation that I wrote during the pandemic,” said Mr. George. Former Mayor K.J. Sohan, who is the advisor of the Carnival committee was impressed with it, and he proposed it to the committee members.