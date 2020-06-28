A notebook full of gratitude

The children of a primary school in the district have exhilarated thousands of health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the State with their unique tribute. They brought out notebooks with the covers saluting the work of the health workers.

The front and back covers of the notebooks prepared by the students of T.R.K.A. UP School, Vengad, near Valanchery, portrayed the dedication of the State’s health workers in fighting the pandemic.

A painting by artist O.C. Martin of schoolchildren giving flowers to health workers has made it to the front cover of the notebook. The back cover has been dedicated to Lini Puthussery, the nurse who became a hero by sacrificing her life during the fight against the Nipah virus.

“Our school has always been in the forefront of responding to social issues of topical interest,” said school headmaster P.K. Subhash.

When the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rocked the country a few months ago, the school had responded in a unique way by displaying the children’s commitment to pluralism. The 1,000-odd children of the school celebrated the New Year by writing their names on the school compound wall. They had made their imprints within the letters that read India Ente Rajyamaanu (India is my country).

Similarly, when the floods devastated large parts of the State, the children made a unique experiment with tiny houses made of paper and cardboards. “That experiment could well drive home the message of conserving our nature, especially the land,” said Mr. Subhash.

T.A. Ahamed Kabeer, MLA, got the first copy of the notebook at a function held at Moorkkanad grama panchayat office. Panchayat president K. Rajagopalan released the notebook.