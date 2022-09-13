A new step in political career, says Shamseer

He promises to protect the rights of the Opposition in Assembly

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 13, 2022 22:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The role of the Speaker is seen as a new step in his political life, newly elected Speaker of the Assembly A.N. Shamseer has said.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Mr. Shamseer said earlier it was his duty to defend the onslaught of the Opposition in the Assembly as a responsible ruling front legislator. But the new role demanded protection of the rights of the Opposition as well and he would carry out it in a responsible manner. In the current milieu, it would be difficult to go ahead without talking politics, but he would be neutral in the Assembly, said Mr. Shamseer.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As in many other matters, Kerala was a model for the country in terms of legislative proceedings. Here laws were enacted after detailed discussion and leaving them to the Select Committee and Subject Committee. The issue of the Governor refusing to sign some of the Bills would be addressed after holding discussions at the level of the State government and the Governor, said Mr. Shamseer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app