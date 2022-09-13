A new step in political career, says Shamseer

ADVERTISEMENT

The role of the Speaker is seen as a new step in his political life, newly elected Speaker of the Assembly A.N. Shamseer has said.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Mr. Shamseer said earlier it was his duty to defend the onslaught of the Opposition in the Assembly as a responsible ruling front legislator. But the new role demanded protection of the rights of the Opposition as well and he would carry out it in a responsible manner. In the current milieu, it would be difficult to go ahead without talking politics, but he would be neutral in the Assembly, said Mr. Shamseer.

As in many other matters, Kerala was a model for the country in terms of legislative proceedings. Here laws were enacted after detailed discussion and leaving them to the Select Committee and Subject Committee. The issue of the Governor refusing to sign some of the Bills would be addressed after holding discussions at the level of the State government and the Governor, said Mr. Shamseer.