A new record for Kerala in northeast monsoon

15 November 2021 19:38 IST

In 46 days State receives 833.8 mm rain as against the previous highest of 823.3 mm in three months

The rainfall received so far by Kerala during this northeast monsoon season is a new record for the State. Kerala has logged 833.8 mm rainfall during October 1-November 15, which is a record for the State’s northeast monsoon season which lasts from October 1 to December 31.

The long period average for the 46-day period till November 15 is 407.2 mm, and for the entire northeast monsoon season, 491.6 mm.

In 2010

The previous highest rainfall received during the northeast monsoon season was in 2010, show India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. That year, the State recorded 823.3 mm. In 1977 and 1932, the State had recorded 805.4 mm and 797 mm respectively. The lowest rainfall was in 2016 (185 mm).

The rainfall received by Kerala in October this year also was the highest for the month recorded since 1901 in the State. This year, the State recorded 589.9 mm in October against a long-period average of 303.4 mm for that month.

Factors responsible

The northeast monsoon rainfall commenced over Kerala on October 26 this year. The delayed withdrawal of the southwest monsoon coupled with the active weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea had brought copious rainfall to the State this year.