 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A new genus of freshwater fish discovered in Western Ghats 

The nemacheilid loaches – Mesonoemacheilus remadevii and Nemacheilus monilis – were misclassified until now and have now been classified under genus Koima, which is distinguished from other Western Ghats and Indian subcontinent nemacheilids based on a combination of characters

Published - November 15, 2024 07:39 pm IST - KOLLAM

Navamy Sudhish
Navamy Sudhish
Koima remadevii

Koima remadevii | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of researchers have discovered Koima, a new genus of freshwater fish endemic to the Western Ghats encompassing two known species that were previously assigned under the genus Nemacheilus.

While its discovery highlights the importance of Western Ghats as a biodiversity hotspot and a centre of endemism, it also underscores the need for a comprehensive taxonomic revision of many freshwater fish groups including nemacheilid loaches. The new genus was described by V.K. Anoop and Rajeev Raghavan, of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean studies (Kufos), and Neelesh Dahanukar, of Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi.

The research published in the leading international taxonomy journal Zootaxa points out that the Western Ghats’ endemic loach diversity remains largely unexplored and a taxonomic investigation using integrated approaches could uncover new species and genera within this biogeographic region.

The family Nemacheilidae includes a diverse group of freshwater fish found mostly in tropical Asia and Europe and many species are valued both as a food source for local communities and as popular ornamental fish. According to the researchers, “understanding ‘species boundaries’ in closely related Nemacheilid species has been a long-term challenge, given their small size, complex ontogenic colour variations, and morphological plasticity.” They say Koima is distinguished from all other genera of family Nemacheilidae by its “unique colour pattern comprising a yellowish-brown ground colour, single row of black spots on lateral line, all fins hyaline, and absence of a uniform banding pattern on dorsal side.”

The study employed an integrative approach to re-evaluate the taxonomic status of two enigmatic nemacheilid loaches of the Southern Western Ghats: Mesonoemacheilus remadevii and Nemacheilus monilis. The research showed that both species were misclassified until now and require placement in a new genus. Koima, the new genus is distinguished from other Western Ghats and Indian subcontinent nemacheilids based on a combination of characters.

Specimens for this study were collected from the Kunthi, Bhavani, Moyar, Kabini, and Pambar rivers in the Western Ghats.

Distinct character

Koima remadevii typically inhabits swift-flowing riparian streams with substrates comprising rocks, boulders, and gravel, with sand and silt patches scattered throughout. These substrates produce a variety of microhabitats, such as gaps under boulders, and clefts between rocks that provide protection from powerful currents. Koima remadevii thrives in fast-flowing streams with rocky substrates. These fish seek shelter in the gaps between rocks and beneath boulders, finding protection from strong currents. Currently, Koima remadevii is only known from its type locality in the Kunthi river inside Silent Valley National Park.

Meanwhile, Koima monilis inhabits various tributaries of the Cauvery river, occupying microhabitats ranging from large rivers to small, fast-flowing streams at elevations between 350 and 800 m. The generic name, Koima is derived from Malayalam and is the vernacular word used for loaches.

Published - November 15, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Related Topics

science (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.