A new culture hub for Kollam

Kollam will get a new art and culture hub as Quilon Art Gallery, a state-of-the-art facility in 2070 sq ft, opens its doors to visitors on Monday.

Constructed as part of Kollam Public Library and Research Centre, honorary secretary K. Ravindranathan Nair will inaugurate the gallery at 10.30 a.am. in the presence of dignitaries from various fields.

A week-long exhibition of paintings and sculptures by the artists from Sopanam Kalanikethan will be held at the galley starting from Monday. Padmini, a biographical film on late artist T. K. Padmini, written and directed by Susmesh Chandroth, will be screened at 11.30 a.m. after the inaugural session.

Video projections

The fully air-conditioned Quilon Art Gallery has provision to display all kinds of art works including video projections and installations.

“The gallery has clamps at different spots where you can hang installations that weigh up to 90 kg at varying heights.

It’s also equipped with the best lighting which can be adjusted according to the position of the works and the music system is also top-notch. In Kerala no other gallery has such facilities,” said Santhosh Asramam, artist, who supervised the construction.

The gallery is designed exclusively for artists as it has provisions only for exhibitions and art discussions. The space inside can be converted for conducting two solo shows at a time, complete with a storage space to keep works after each show.

The building was designed by the late artist M.V.Devan nearly 20 years back. It was later renovated for the gallery.

Revamped

Architect Eugene Pandala revamped its interior without changing the original architecture.