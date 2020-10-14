A new chapter in high-end medical research in State

CM to open phase I of Institute of Advanced Virology today

Inauguration of the first phase of the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) here on Thursday is expected to open a new chapter in high-end medical research in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first-phase activities via videoconference at 10.30 a.m. Deputy Speaker V. Sasi will preside over the function. Ministers E.P. Jayarajan, K.K. Shylaja and Kadakampally Surendran will speak.

At the helm

Akhil C. Banerjee, who was serving as Emeritus Scientist at the National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi, has taken charge as the director of the IAV, the government said on Wednesday. Mohanan Valiyaveetil has taken charge as Senior Principal Scientist.

Located at the Bio 360 Life Science Park at Thonnakkal in the district, the IAV has been established under the Kerala Biotechnology Commission. It is equipped with labs and diagnostic facilities for high-end research.

Eight divisions

The IAV will have eight scientific divisions dealing with various aspects of virology research.

The divisions on clinical virology and viral diagnostics will go operational in the first phase. They will function in a 25,000 sq ft pre-fab building.

Working closely with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the IAV will also have the opportunity to associate with leading virology institutes across the world.