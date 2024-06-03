A new bridge welcomes the students of Idukki for pravesanotsavam in Kottayam

For schoolchildren from four villages in Idukki district, this year’s Pravesanotsavam marked a new beginning of sorts, thanks to the dedicated efforts of local residents, who banded together to build a temporary bridge to ensure the children reached their school located across the Pullukayar river at Enthayar in Kottayam district, without much hassle and on time.

The urgency of the situation was stark for the residents of Enthayar East, Vadakkemala, Kanakapuram, and Mukkulam villages, who had to take a 5-km detour via the Elamkadu route to reach Enthayar.

Biju Purappanthanam, an Idukki resident living near Enthayar, recounted the challenging times after the 2021 flashfloods that swept away the crucial bridge connecting the Kottayam and Idukki districts. “After the floods, the local community came together to construct a temporary bridge. This bridge, connected to the remnants of the old one, served us well for the past two-and-a-half years. However, it was recently dismantled to make way for a new, permanent structure,” he explained.

As the new school year loomed, the community rallied once more, deciding to build another temporary bridge with their own resources. This impressive Janakeeya palam spans 86 feet in length and is three feet wide, a testament to the power of collective effort.

P.V. Vishwanathan, ward member of Enthayar East under Kokkayar grama panchayat in Idukki, highlighted the critical role of the bridge. “This bridge is a lifeline for nearly 1,000 students from our four villages in Idukki. Our residents depend on Enthayar for essential services, from banking to education. The new bridge will vastly improve access for everyone,” he said.

High stakes

The bridge’s design and construction were led by Najeeeb K.E., whose personal stake in the project was evident — his two children attend the school in Enthayar. “We built an iron bridge with protective walls to ensure the safety of our children and other users,” Mr. Najeeb noted.

Constructed at a cost of ₹1 lakh, the Janakeeya palam is more than just a bridge; it symbolises the resilience and unity of the community. At a heartfelt inauguration ceremony, Kokkayar panchayat president Molly Dominic and Koottickal panchayat president Bijoy Mundupalam officially opened the bridge, marking a significant milestone for the villages.

