A new battlefront for anti-BJP votes shapes up in the State

February 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A new battlefront for anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) votes is shaping up between the opposing political fronts as the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign steadily picks up momentum in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan set the ball rolling on Monday by attempting to cast the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) as the lone dyke against the “rising tide” of Hindu majoritarian nationalism.

For one, he accused the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) of flirting with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the blessings of a “fringe few” in the top leadership of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the State.

Mr. Vijayan said the confluence of interests of a fundamentalist few on the outer edge of the IUML and a similar minority toeing a soft Hindutva line in the Congress manifested in the “JIH-RSS parleys” in New Delhi in January.

Mr. Vijayan’s statement seemed to hark back to the LDF’s line in 2020 that some in the IUML had accepted the “spiritual leadership” of the “fundamentalist” JIH.

However, the LDF’s position became water under the bridge later in 2023, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] inviting the IUML to forge a broad agreement with Left secular parties against the BJP.

The CPI(M) reportedly felt that the RSS-JIH controversy had helped it strike fecund wellsprings of support in the sizeable minority community in the State, given the flak JIH drew from other Muslim organisations.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) rejected Mr. Vijayan’s line that a fundamentalist fringe in the IUML and the Congress was pushing into the mainstream of UDF politics in the State, with an eye on religious fundamentalist votes to stabilise their respective “shaky bases” in the State ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said accommodating fundamentalist organisations for political expediency was CPI(M)‘s legacy.

The JIH became anathema to the CPI(M) only after the former realised the Congress was the only national bulwark against the BJP. Still, Mr. Vijayan had not forsaken any opportunity to invite himself to meet the JIH emirs.

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Vijayan and the RSS went a long way back. The RSS had supported Mr. Vijayan when he contested the Assembly elections in 1977 and 1989. He said the CM’s political doublespeak had spotlighted the CPI(M) and the RSS’s common objective to defeat the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.