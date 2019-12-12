A neighbour looks for cinematic tie-up

Numbers matter. Hence China matters. Experts say by 2020, China will be the world’s largest cinema market, with box office revenue hitting $15.5 billion by 2023. China is also forging tie-ups with film industries from Nigeria, India, the U.S., and Canada.

But the Chinese delegation that is at the IFFK 2019 says it is not numbers but China’s urge to reach out and expand culturally that is behind its interest in cinema collaborations.

Open

“Our policy has changed over the years. We are becoming open and are looking for ways to cooperate with others and incorporate the positives in our society,” says Xing Xinyan, head of the Chinese delegation of filmmakers and researchers including Zhang Song, Fu Jing Sheng, Xie Fie, and Liu Jiun.

The five-member delegation’s visit to the IFFK is to extend a helping hand to Indian films that need restoration, says Mr. Xinyan. “China’s long and deep roots with India make it easier to make cultural tie-ups. We would only get enriched by such ventures. Hence we offer our services for free,” he says.

The Sino-Indian political stand-offs would not have much of an effect on such cinema-related endeavours, he feels. “We seek common grounds while reserving differences. We go by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s words that the relation between India and China should be that of the elephant and dragon. We are big countries and the world stages should belong to us in every aspect,” he says.

A lot more promised

The IFFK 2019, where the country focus package was on Chinese films, was a huge learning ground for understanding the interactive stages between filmmakers and audience, according to the Chinese team. There is a lot of room for growth of independent cinema in China and the lessons learnt from here would help effect changes back home, the delegation says.

“We will be back soon. Next year, at the IFFK, China will present a lot of more of mix of good and different movies – art house, sci-fi et al,” Mr. Xinyan says.