A musical tribute to K. Raghavan to be organised on October 19 in Kozhikode

Event titled ‘Shyamasundara Pushme’ will showcase some of the best compositions of the late composer

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 17, 2022 19:22 IST

A musical tribute will be paid to the late composer K. Raghavan at the Town Hall on October 19 to mark his ninth death anniversary.

A release said on Monday that the event titled ‘Shyamasundara Pushme’ (the classic song from the movie Yuddha Kandam) will showcase some of the best compositions of Raghavan. His family members, disciples, and friends will sing the songs. The event is being organised by the city-based Sangeethame Jeevitham Foundation. It will begin at 6 p.m. Foundation director Abdul Azeez said it was the first public programme to be organised by the Foundation, whose attempt would be to make use of music for value-based education and welfare of society.

