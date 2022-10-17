Kerala

A musical tribute to K. Raghavan to be organised on October 19 in Kozhikode

A musical tribute will be paid to the late composer K. Raghavan at the Town Hall on October 19 to mark his ninth death anniversary.

A release said on Monday that the event titled ‘Shyamasundara Pushme’ (the classic song from the movie Yuddha Kandam) will showcase some of the best compositions of Raghavan. His family members, disciples, and friends will sing the songs. The event is being organised by the city-based Sangeethame Jeevitham Foundation. It will begin at 6 p.m. Foundation director Abdul Azeez said it was the first public programme to be organised by the Foundation, whose attempt would be to make use of music for value-based education and welfare of society.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
arts, culture and entertainment
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2022 7:24:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/a-musical-tribute-to-k-raghavan-tomorrow/article66022315.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY