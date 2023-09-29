A moving tribute by Kodiyeri’s wife to the late leader

September 29, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KANNUR

In a touching homage to the former State secretary and Polit Bureau member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, his wife Vinodini, has set up a gallery, Vinodini’s Kodiyeri Family Collective.

The memorial set up on the top floor of their residence stands as a testament to the former Minister’s remarkable life and contributions. It will be opened on October 1, the first death anniversary of the leader.

It is an endeavour by Ms. Vinodini to preserve Kodiyeri’s memory not only for herself but for future generations as well, ensuring that his legacy and outstanding contributions to society are not forgotten.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said: “his death left a huge vacuum in my life, and while going through the photographs, his possessions, and the extensive collection of books he cherished, I felt the need to preserve them.”

She said their children wholeheartedly embraced the idea, leading to the setting up of the gallery.

Ms. Vinodini said that, as the work on the gallery neared completion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family paid a visit, appreciating the painstaking effort that went into its creation.

The gallery has a vast collection of photographs spanning Kodiyeri’s life journey. It commences with his youth, his Class X studies, his tenure as the chairman of Mahe college and covers memorable moments with political leaders, significant events, time with family and his final days.

She said most of the photographs were carefully preserved, while some, particularly the black-and-white ones, were sourced from old files. Beyond photographs, the gallery features an array of personal items that were integral to Kodiyeri’s life, including his clothing, slippers, yoga mats, eyeglasses, dinner table, and writing materials. Visitors to the gallery can also view a 14-minute video, made by Jithu Kolayad, a relative, which provides a comprehensive overview of Kodiyeri’s life.

Ms. Vinodini said that she would keep the gallery open to the public, ensuring that Kodiyeri’s memory continued to inspire and resonate with the visitors.