A moment to cherish for writer Benyamin

Writer Benyamin, who mapped the real-life story of a man forced to live in slave-like conditions on a goat farm through his best-selling novel Aadujeevitham (Goat Life), had an interesting moment to cherish when he participated in an auction of a goat at Kalamassery on Tuesday.

He was among the several persons who had turned up at the auction venue arranged at the Kalamassery Agricultural Festival. The auction was held to raise funds for the government’s efforts to rehabilitate families hit by landslides in Wayanad. The writer had turned up to participate in the literature fest held as part of the event.

At the end of a keen bidding, Kalamassery native Noushad purchased the goat for ₹13,800. He handed over the money to P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries. Though he had won the bid by quoting a price three times higher than the goat’s original value, he handed it over to the organisers. The goat will be placed on auction again as part of raising funds for the rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad.