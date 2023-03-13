ADVERTISEMENT

A moment of pride for Thripunithura resident

March 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Nikhil Varma was Supervising Foley Editor of The Elephant Whisperers that emerged winner in the Best Documentary Short category at Oscars

The Hindu Bureau

Nikhil Varma, Supervising Foley Editor, of The Elephant Whisperers. | Photo Credit: TH

A 34-year-old sitting at his residence in Thripunithura here was on cloud nine when the name, The Elephant Whisperers, was announced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Nikhil Varma, sound designer, said his joy knew no bounds when the Indian documentary emerged the winner in the Best Documentary Short category at the 95th Academy Awards, among the five films nominated. He was the Supervising Foley Editor of the work and some of the subtle sound effects were generated at his studio ‘Moleculz’ in Petta here. For starters, a foley artist re-creates sounds for film, video, and other media in post-production to enhance the audio quality.

“I was shocked when the documentary was nominated for the Oscars. Today, it was a moment of pride when it won the award,” he said, recollecting his memories of having worked in the documentary, which captured the lives of Bomman and Bellie, two indigenous people entrusted with the care of two orphaned baby elephants, Raghu and Ammu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The chance to work as a foley artist in the documentary came through sound designer Anthony Ruban, who had collaborated with Tamil directors like Pa. Ranjith in movies like Madras and Kaala,” said Nikhil, who had worked as sound designer for Malayalam movies Solamante Theneechikal, Kunjeldho, and Toofan Mail.

With punching bags

Nikhil, who did his higher studies in sound design from Middlesex University, London, led a team of talented foley artists to enhance the various layers of sound effects for the footsteps of the elephants and rumbling leaves. “We had used punching bags as a tool to create the gentle sound of footsteps of the elephants,” he said.

Terming foley as a ‘make-believe’ creative exercise, Nikhil said that he had worked behind the sound effects of nearly 100 movies in various languages. Malayalam movie Kolla directed by Suraj Varma is his latest work as sound designer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US