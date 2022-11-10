A modest good showing in local body byelections buoys UDF

Congress-led Opposition overcomes historical odds to win 15 out of the 29 seats

Congress-led Opposition overcomes historical odds to win 15 out of the 29 seats

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition seemed to have, in some measure, triumphantly tapped into the voters’ fears about rising prices, neglected municipal roads, the unchecked stray dog menace, alleged police apathy and frustrations over “shoddy” farm produce procurement and “delays” in disbursal of crop loss compensation to overcome historical odds to win 15 out of the 29 seats in the recent local body byelections.

The UDF also felt that “mounting public aversion” to alleged nepotism in university and municipal appointments might have advantaged the opposition in the LSGI by-polls that traditionally swing in favour of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

It felt myriad other parochial factors, including caste and age demographics, had mattered. They included the”delay” in title deed distribution, dismally low cash crop prices, neighbourhood concerns and the public standing and track record of winning candidates.

The UDF won in seven CPI(M) and two BJP strongholds, buoying the Opposition leadership, animating UDF cadres, and infusing them with a much-desired fighting spirit ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The Opposition is poised to step up anti-government campaigns with a sharp focus on issues, including corruption, unemployment and maladministration, that resonates strongly among the electorate. The results have laid a roadmap for a possible UDF resurgence.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said voters had given an indignant riposte to the CPI(M)‘s arrogance. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said the results indicated a growing public trust deficit in the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The byelection results trickled in as the LDF leadership met at the CPI(M) State headquarters at the AKG Centre.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan and CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran were in attendance. The election results offered the LDF leadership no occasion for cheer. But Mr. Rajendran’s 73rd birthday celebrations did. Mr. Vijayan cut a birthday cake.

The occasion reportedly did not preclude some harsh stocktaking by the LDF. It was unclear whether the ruling front had discussed the LSGI byelection results or the recent scandals of nepotism dogging the government.

However, the CPI reportedly cautioned the CPI(M) leadership to ensure transparency in appointments. Kerala had a high unemployment rate. The “ill-thought” decision to hike the retirement age of State-run PSUs, hastily withdrawn later, had put the government on the back foot. It had to some extent, eroded the youths’ trust in the LDF.

The LDF reportedly resolved to ensure that the permanent and temporary appointments would be via the PSC and Employment Exchange routes, respectively.