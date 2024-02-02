A mission to nurture bicycle literacy among women

February 02, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

There are several reasons why many women do not learn cycling. For some, it is the fear of fall and injury, while for some others it is the lack of support from family and society. Or, it could just be that they did not have the right environment to learn.

But, all those reasons have taken a back seat with ‘She Cycling’, a silent nation-wide revolution launched by the Indian segment of BYCS, an Amsterdam-based global NGO supporting community-led urban change through cycling. The campaign intends to nurture bicycle literacy among women in the country, and the five-day camp that concluded at Government Higher Secondary School at Perumanna in Kozhikode on Friday was the latest step in the mission.

Prakash P. Gopinath, ‘Bicycle Mayor’ of Thiruvananthapuram and founder of Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE), and Zeenath M.A., secretary of ICE Sheroes, began the campaign in October 2022 in Kochi as a follow-up of a project of the Kochi Corporation. But their attempt soon got recognition in the media, followed by several enquiries.

“We were ready to train if there are at least 10 women in the group. Several organisations and even Kudumbashree groups contacted us for the purpose. In Perumanna, the student police cadets at the school coordinated the event,” said Mr. Gopinath.

As news spread, BYCS offered support and appointed its members as senior national coordinators for a nation-wide campaign. “BYCS has chosen eight cities in the country to launch the programme,” said Ms. Zeenath.

So far, the duo has conducted training in around 10 locations across Kerala and have trained nearly 560 women of different ages.

“Women came forward willingly in all the places we went for training. Being able to cycle is a huge confidence boost for them. They feel independent,” she said, adding that age and weight did not matter if someone wanted to cycle. “If you can walk, you can cycle too,” she said.

The team has the next training session scheduled at Parakkadavu, Piravom and Thiruvananthapuram. “The ultimate aim of the campaign is to ensure 50% bicycle literacy among Indian women by 2030,” said Mr. Gopinath.