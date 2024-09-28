ADVERTISEMENT

A mission of compassion born out of loss

Published - September 28, 2024 11:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Dr. Vandana Das Memorial Clinic at Thrikkunnappuzha in Alappuzha will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on October 10. The clinic will provide free medical care to the poor

Sam Paul A.

A sketch of Dr. Vandana Das Memorial Clinic. at Thrikkunnappuzha. The clinic will be opened on October 10. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Their beloved daughter’s life and dream of serving the community with compassion as a medical doctor were tragically cut short when a patient fatally stabbed her. More than a year after Vandana Das, a house surgeon at Kottarakara government taluk hospital, was killed, her parents — K.G. Mohandas and T. Vasanthakumari — have set up a medical clinic at Thrikkunnappuzha in Alappuzha as a tribute to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Driven by a desire to keep her aspirations alive and continue her mission of helping others, the family built Dr. Vandana Das Memorial Clinic with the primary goal of serving the poor in this relatively backward coastal region.

“We built the clinic with a mission of service rather than profit. During her MBBS education, Vandana used to visit Thrikkunnappuzha. After her studies, she dreamed of offering free medical care to the poor in Thrikkunnappuzha and Attappady. Through this clinic, we hope to continue the compassionate work our daughter had envisioned,” said Mr. Mohandas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2,000-sq-ft facility, constructed on the ancestral property of Ms. Vasanthakumari on the banks of the Pallana river, will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on October 10. The facility will have two doctors and other medical staff, operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Free medical care

Mr. Mohandas said that Dr. Vandana’s friends and classmates had promised to visit the clinic and provide free medical care to villagers. He added that many senior medical practitioners had also offered to conduct free medical camps at the clinic.

Though the family set up the clinic without a profit motive, they will charge a small fee from those who can afford it to cover the salaries of the doctors and staff. In connection with the inauguration, a free medical camp will be held at the clinic on October 11.

Vandana Das, the couple’s only child, from Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam was allegedly attacked and stabbed to death by G. Sandeep, whom the police had brought to the Kottarakara taluk hospital for treatment in the early hours of May 10, 2023. The trial in the case is being held at a court in Kollam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US