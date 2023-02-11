A mini-forest at Lakshmi’s Atoll

February 11, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

K.G. Ramesh, a former educator, is wedded to nature conservation.

The sexagenarian’s house at Pullukulangara in Kandalloor stands in a clearing surrounded by lush greenery, the result of years of painstaking efforts. The 1.25-acre property is home to some 1,500 trees and plants of 1,200 varieties including forest, medicinal, fruit-bearing, ornamental and so on.

Mr. Ramesh, the winner of this year’s ‘Haritha Vyakthi’ award instituted by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, has transformed his property into a ‘mini-forest’ over a period of 35 years.

“My interest in trees and plants started at a young age. As I grew up, planting saplings became a passion. But I took up planting as a mission only 13 years ago. I had been bedridden with arthritis and I am proud to say that Ayurveda saved my life. But at the time I found it very difficult to collect plants to prepare medicines prescribed by my Ayurveda physician. It made me realise the importance of conservation. Today, 500 varieties of medicinal plants are growing here,” says Mr. Ramesh who named the green space Lakshmi’s Atoll in memory of his late daughter.

Among the various species growing at Lakshmi’s Atoll are critically endangered Dipterocarpus bourdillonii (Karanjili), Cynometra travancorica (Koorimaram, endangered), Psydrax pergracile (Aanakombi, endangered), Kingiodendron pinnatum (Kulavu, endangered), Hopea ponga (Kambakam, endangered), Pterocarpus santalinus (Rakthachandanam, endangered), Vatica chinensis (Adakkapine, endangered) and so on.

Mr. Ramesh says that collecting rare species is a painstaking effort, which took him to Agasthyarkoodam and far-flung places. “I believe in living sustainably in harmony with nature. Here dried plant leaves are not burned. Everything here grows as if in a forest ecosystem. I want this place to be teeming with life like in a forest,” says the nature lover, who quit his job as a parallel college teacher to dedicate his life to the growth of green cover. He is currently engaged in documenting all species at Lakshmi’s Atoll.

Apart from hosting several trees and plants, the place is an abode to several birds, fish and other organisms. It is frequented by students, conservationists and people in search of medicinal plants.