A ‘milk challenge’ from Milma to help dairy farmers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 May 2021 20:08 IST

‘Drink more milk to boost immunity and to help struggling dairy farmers’

The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has launched a ‘milk challenge’ campaign to encourage people to consume more milk to boost their immunity and help dairy farmers by increasing sales.

“Have a little more milk, save our dairy farmers” is the theme of the drive. Urging the people to take up the ‘challenge’ voluntarily and turn it into a roaring success, the campaign says consuming more milk will save dairy farmers from slipping into a deeper crisis, especially in the Malabar region.

Milma procures around 8 lakh litres of milk from the milk co-operatives in the Malabar region daily. However, milk sales now stand close to 4 lakh litres only due to the stiff restrictions arising from lockdown.

Procurement dips

Milma is in a position to procure only 60% of the total output, leaving a huge surplus at the primary level. This crisis could be overcome only if the consumers increase their consumption by at least half a litre a day, Milma said.

Earlier, Milma had sought an exemption from the restrictions arising from the triple lockdown clamped on four districts, pointing out that these curbs would seriously mar its procurement and distribution operations.