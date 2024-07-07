A migrant student’s translated work of a Malayalam story to be released this week

Sanoj Kumar and Dimple Devi can hardly decipher a word in Malayalam despite having moved in to Kochi from Hurka village in Rohtas district of Bihar 12 years back.

Aryan Thakur, their son, now in eighth standard, born and brought up here, seems to have more than made up for it; to the point that he has now translated from Malayalam to Hindi. The 19-page translated work of Ullitheeyalum Onpathinte Pattikayum, one of the stories in a collection of children’s stories by noted author Priya A.S. is set to be released on July 11 at Sree Rudra Vilasam UP School in Pallimukku, where Aryan studied till last year. He has since joined St. Albert’s High School.

It was in February during a programme named ‘Budding Writers’ at his old school that the idea of getting one of the students, the majority of whom were from migrant families, to translate a Malayalam story was bounced around.

“Being very bright, studious and fluent in reading, writing and speaking Malayalam, the mantle fell on Aryan. He completed the translation within a month and the translated sheets were exhibited during our annual day celebrations. Then we hit up on the idea of printing it as a book,” said Sindu T.P., headmistress of Sree Rudra Vilasam UP School.

Jyothi Bala, who had taught Aryan in the lower primary classes and was an expert in Hindi egged him on and reviewed his translation. “About 80% of his translation was good and needed only minor corrections as he had confusion with some Malayalam words. Initially, he was reluctant to take up the work and cited how he was busy with his studies and tuition. But I kept insisting and even rang him up every night urging him to translate at least a page,” she said.

Now with a book to his credit, Aryan seems excited and is even open to taking up similar work during summer vacation. “I translated the story during nights after my studies. I am happy that it will help Hindi-speaking children to enjoy the story,” he said.

The school had sought the permission of the author before publishing the book and Ms. Priya was more than happy about the initiative. She has also agreed to attend the book release function.