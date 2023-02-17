ADVERTISEMENT

A message against substance abuse

February 17, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 5,000 children, besides members of the public, across 14 districts, saw a theatre performance against substance abuse organised by the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society.

The valedictory of the touring performance, held in one government school and a prominent public place in each district, was held at Gandhi Park here on Thursday.

Excise Commissioner S. Aananthakrishnan inaugurated the programme. Kerala State Planning Board member Mini Sukumar presided. Poet and Malayalam Mission registrar Vinod Vysakhi was the chief guest, a statement from the society said.

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. who is also the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Director and Mahila Samakhya Society associate director Rama Devi also spoke.

The theatre performance by the society, which functions under the General Education Department in eight districts, was aimed at eliminating drug abuse from educational institutions and society as part of government policy.

