A memorable day out in Kochi for tribal children of Edamalakkudy in Idukki

February 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

Twelve-year-old Sindhu, a resident of Shedukudi, a tribal hamlet in Edamalakkudy under the Munnar wildlife division, had never seen an aircraft or a metro train. But on Tuesday, she enjoyed a ride in the metro rail in Kochi and witnessed how an airplane takes off and touches down. “It was a wonderful experience,” says Sindhu, a Class V student.

According to officials, Sindhu, along with 28 other students, were part of an initiative announcing the success of ‘Padippurussi’ (taste of learning), a special scheme of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK).

Shameer C.A., a teacher at the Government Tribal Lower Primary School at Edamalakkudy, said SSK officials wanted to transform the success of Padippurussi into a “memorable experience” for students. “As many as 29 students and 14 parents visited the Nedumbassery airport, enjoyed a ride in Kochi metro and boating in the city. For a train journey experience, they will travel by train from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram,” said Mr. Shameer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team will meet the Chief Minister on Thursday and then visit Kovalam and the Thiruvananthapuram zoo, besides other destinations,” said Mr. Shameer.

According to the officials, most of the students in the group were travelling outside of their tribal hamlet for the first time. “The project aims at generating awareness among tribal children about the outside world. We hope it will help them mingle more with others,” said an official.

Last November, SSK launched Padippurussi aimed at equipping students of the Muthuvan tribal settlements at Edamalakkudy, Idukki, with the ability to read and write Malayalam.

“Padippurussi was first implemented through learning cards. Now, the students who have joined the project are able to read and write,” said an official.

Padippurussi was included as part of the 100-day programme of the State government.