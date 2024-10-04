A melodious journey through time

Music, often described as a powerful emotional force, has transcended generations, calming the mind and connecting people across time. From timeless tunes on gramophones to the melodies echoing through radios, songs have left lasting imprints on cultures and hearts. For Sreejith, Deputy Registrar of the Department of Industry and Commerce in Kannur, this love for music has blossomed into a lifelong passion for collecting radios, gramophones, and electronic devices.

Sreejith’s home in Mattannur is more than just a residence—it’s a time capsule of auditory history. His collection includes radios from both Indian and international brands, with pieces dating back as early as 1905, like the Swiss company’s gramophone, to more recent models. Each device reflects a chapter of technological evolution, echoing the spirit of its era.

A vast collection

Sreejith’s fascination with radios and antennas began ten years ago with a dish antenna. Today, his backyard is a maze of satellite dishes, powering his TV channels through antennas like the 38-degree Pac Sat and the 83-degree G Sat. But his true passion lies in his vast radio collection. With over 170 radios, 90% of which are still operational, his collection is a treasure trove for enthusiasts. Iconic brands like Hitachi, Sharp, National Panasonic, Samsung, Philips, and Sony, among others, fill his home with nostalgia and stories.

His radio journey started with a tape recorder that belonged to his father. “That radio was sacred to my father,” Sreejith recalls. “It was misplaced during a house shift, but later, he found a similar one. That moment sparked my passion.” From there, Sreejith began gathering radios from various sources, often restoring broken ones himself. After long workdays, he can be found tinkering with radios until midnight. “I can’t sleep until I’ve repaired a radio or heard a song from one,” he says.

In addition to radios, Sreejith has amassed over 3,500 cassettes from brands like Thomson Venus, Satyam, TIPS, and Rafa, all neatly stacked in a library-style collection. His family— mother, P.V. Narayani, wife, Seema, and sons, Srinandu and Shreyal encourage his passion.

Finds it worthwhile

While acquiring parts for restoration can be a challenge, often requiring significant time and money, Sreejith finds it worthwhile. His collection, contributed by friends, well-wishers, and sellers, ranges in price from as low as ₹50 to as high as ₹10,000.

As technology continues to advance, Sreejith’s collection stands as a reminder of the beauty of the past, with each radio, gramophone, and music box preserving melodies from bygone centuries.