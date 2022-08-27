A marriage of tourism and cricket on the cards

Cricket tourism to tap potential of sport and tourism in Wayanad

Tourism promoters in Wayanad in association with the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and the District Tourism Promotional Council have launched a cricket tourism project to tap the potential of tourism as well as cricket in the district.

A team from Zimbabwe, trained by former test player Elton Chigumbura, played three T20 matches against a Kerala XI at the Krishnagiri stadium, the lone high altitude stadium in southern India, on Friday and Saturday as part of it.

“Our players are happy to play on such an excellent ground at high altitude and in a beautiful place as Wayanad,” says Chigumbura. “It has been a wonderful trip to India and Wayanad. The team has also played in Hyderabad and Bangalore on the tour,” he says.

“The high-altitude stadium at Krishnagiri favours swing bowling, like the grounds in England,” says Vancheeswaran, president, Wayanad Tourism Organisation. The picturesque surroundings with excellent weather will make Wayanad one of the best cricket destinations in India. Improving the hospitality facility will offer tremendous growth for cricket as well as tourism here, he says.

“Wayanad has huge potential for cricket tourism,” says Nishin Thaslim, chairman of Morickap Resort, which hosted the visiting team. “As a stakeholder in the hospitality sector of Wayanad, we are excited about the tourism potential of the place, especially that of cricket,” he says.

In its peak season, Wayanad falls short of quality rooms. “There is still a need for more rooms,” he says. “As part of our efforts to promote cricket tourism in Wayanad, we are coming up with an exclusively cricket-themed resort called Lords 83, near the Krishnagiri stadium,” he says.

“The KCA is happy to play the visiting Zimbabwe team as the State team is gearing up for the upcoming season,” says Jaffer Sait, KCA vice president.

“Wayanad holds vast promise for cricket tourism, with the stadium having excellent facilities and the district good hospitality options,” says J.K. Mahendra, former Kerala Ranji captain and director of Cricket Elements.

Mahendra says Cricket Elements, a cricket tour company based in Bengaluru, will market Wayanad’s potential among overseas teams.

The industry, with the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the KCA, is looking forward to hosting many international cricket teams and players in the coming years, he says.