A marketing spree to make up for tourism lull

Kerala Tourism to run campaigns on portals, social media, TV, radio, OTT platforms

Once the COVID-19 crisis eases, Kerala Tourism is planning to attract domestic tourists through innovative campaigns on web portals, social media, television channels, radio, music streaming channels, and OTT (over-the-top) platforms.

The campaigns have been developed after assessing the domestic tourism market in the post-COVID-19 scenario. It has been concluded that short trips will dominate the phase.

One- to six-minute impressions will be featured on 14 web portals including The Hindu, BBC, and CNN as part of the online ad campaign at a cost of ₹1.18 crore. Bloggers will be brought on to project Kerala under the Kerala Blog Express Influence Engagement Activity. The initiative is estimated to cost ₹88.5 lakh.

In the ₹2.36-crore Social Media Tactical Campaign, Kerala will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Vloggers and those in the fashion and lifestyle fields will visit least-visited tourism destinations and will come up with stories and videos as part of the ₹82.60-lakh Familiarising Kerala Campaign on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The largest chunk, at ₹6.16 crore, has been earmarked for the campaign on TV channels. The State’s tourist attractions will be featured in Star Movies HD, Set Max, Star Plus, Sun TV, Maa TV, Zee Kannada, Pogo, Nick, and Discovery Channel.

Music channels too

FM Radio and music streaming channels too will be made use of. The promotion on five radio channels based in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Paytunes aggregator music streaming platform will cost ₹49.56 lakh.

Disney+Hotstar and Jio Target-India have been selected for the OTT campaign, estimated at ₹29.50 lakh. For TV commercials and photoshoots, ₹1.42 crore has been set aside.

Kerala Travel Mart to be promoted

The forthcoming Kerala Travel Mart will also be promoted using Facebook live videos and LinkedIn. The campaign will cost ₹59 lakh.

The government has given administrative nod for the nine campaigns, estimated at ₹14.21 crore, which were approved by the working group on Tourism that met on June 16, under the Secretary, Tourism.