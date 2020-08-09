A mark of self discipline

Residents of a locality declare their area as ‘containment zone’

At a time when there are divergent opinions on the declaration of containment zones to arrest the local spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of a street in Karamana have on their own declared their street as a containment zone, after six positive cases were detected in the area.

With the residents putting in a request to the local police regarding the same, barricades have been put at both ends of the street, with a display board that reads ‘Janatha containment zone’.

62 houses

The self-declared containment zone is being implemented by the residents of SS Street in Karamana, which has 62 houses. According to ward councillor Karamana Ajith, the decision was taken after discussions among the residents’ association representatives.

“Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the street on August 6 and 7. Six people tested positive. All of those who tested positive had taken part in a small function. Since the houses are located close to each other, with two houses sharing one wall, it became important that some containment measure had to be implemented. The residents themselves came forward to implement it. Later, we talked to the Karamana police, who said the official decisions on containment zones are usually taken by the district administration, but if the residents are taking such a decision on their own, the police are ready to cooperate. They provided us with the barricades,” said Mr. Ajith.

Now, one member from each household can go out between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. or between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to get essentials. A margin free shop located nearby is also providing doorstep delivery. The containment zone is being implemented on an experimental basis for a period of one week, after which a decision on whether to extend it or not will be taken by the residents.