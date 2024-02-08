A marathon man takes to the waters for a cause

February 08, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

Marathon man Jibby Peter D’cruz, a former teacher of electronics and now an online fitness instructor, is preparing to take to the waters to attempt a 12-hour, 21-km swim between Kalady and Aluva Manappuram on February 10 to raise funds for Emmanuel Children’s Home near Thodupuzha.

Mr. D’cruz is not new to marathon. He began as a runner, turned his determination to cycling and now is taking to the waters. The 38-year-old family man says he is inspired by people who use their talents to help others. But what he has attempted in the past and now plans to attempt is something different. He raised funds for the children’s home with a 42-km run in 2019. In that attempt, he ran a 200-metre track in 211 laps to complete the marathon, he said.

He said on Tuesday that his attention was drawn to social work as a teacher at a private engineering college, where he was in charge of the National Service Scheme.

After his adventure in 2019, he took to cycling. He covered the distance between Kochi and Kozhikode and back in 32 hours. The money raised through the event also went to help Immanuel Children’s Home. He was accompanied on the adventure cycling by his friend and enthusiast Sajish G. Nair, who also joined Mr. D’cruz in a 160-km ultra marathon in 31 hours in 2022.

Supporters and enthusiasts supported these events, which together saw a total collection of around ₹5.5 lakh. Money raised from these events went to fund the expansion of the children’s home. The marathon run scheduled for February 10 is another attempt to help the children’s home which needs more space. Mr. D’cruz will be supported by eight other swimmers from the Adventure Swimming Team. The swim is also backed by the Uliyannoor Rescue Scuba Team.

Meanwhile, it appears that there are others taking the example of Mr. D’cruz seriously. Twelve-year-old Abhinand Umesh from Alappuzha will attempt to swim the Vembanad lake over a stretch of 7 km with his hands tied. The young swimmer, who is a student of Perumbavoor Green Valley School, is attempting to set a record. He started training around a year ago under veteran swimmer Biju Thankappan who expressed confidence in the young pupil. The swimmer has the enthusiastic backing of his parents Divya and Umesh Unnikrishnan and the school where he is class 6. He will cover the 7-km distance between Alappuzha Ambalakkadavu and Vaikom Beach in Kottayam district. The swim is scheduled for February 10.

