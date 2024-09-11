ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘Maoist’ protest at a public hearing on electricity tariff revision in Kerala

Published - September 11, 2024 06:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission organises public hearing in Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A public hearing of the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission meeting in progress in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

An individual claiming to be a member of ‘Maoist Kerala’ was among the participants at a public hearing on electricity tariff proposals organised by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the hearing, he slammed the move to hike the tariffs. In a statement distributed among the participants in the name of ‘S. Radhakrishnan, State Chief Commander, Maoist Kerala,’ the organisation criticised the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) as a failure. The people would fare better if the KSEB were dissolved and power distribution handed over to a private entity, the note said.

Demanding that the KSEB cut down expenses, the organisation threatened to hold ‘naked protests’ outside the offices and homes of government employees “holding AK-47 and chanting Ram Naam’‘ if they clamour for a salary hike, according to the statement. If needed, protests would be organised in the court also, the note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US