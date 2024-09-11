A ‘Maoist’ protest at a public hearing on electricity tariff revision in Kerala

An individual claiming to be a member of ‘Maoist Kerala’ was among the participants at a public hearing on electricity tariff proposals organised by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the hearing, he slammed the move to hike the tariffs. In a statement distributed among the participants in the name of ‘S. Radhakrishnan, State Chief Commander, Maoist Kerala,’ the organisation criticised the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) as a failure. The people would fare better if the KSEB were dissolved and power distribution handed over to a private entity, the note said.

Demanding that the KSEB cut down expenses, the organisation threatened to hold ‘naked protests’ outside the offices and homes of government employees “holding AK-47 and chanting Ram Naam’‘ if they clamour for a salary hike, according to the statement. If needed, protests would be organised in the court also, the note said.

