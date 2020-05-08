A Malayalam song from Italy to beat the pandemic

Pisa, like the rest of Italy, is on the slow path to the return of normalcy after COVID-19. But the pandemic-ravaged Mediterranean nation has managed to keep its spirit high. From the streets of the cradle of the Renaissance, you could hear Viva la nostra Siena, which translates to Hooray for our Siena. Italians across the country pick songs, open windows, and sing on their balconies.

Fr. Simone Barbieri, a deputy director of the city's Inter-diocesan Seminary, has, not surprisingly, found solace in music. Only the medium changes: he turned his attention to Malayalam to express his creativity and keep the morale of his countrymen up.

He sang the song Aayiram Kannumayi..., rendered originally by K.J. Yesudas and K.S. Chithra for the 1984 film Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu, besides playing the flute and the keyboard. It was then uploaded on YouTube.

“I head the song for the first time from some Malayali students while I was studying in Rome,” he told The Hindu over phone from Pisa. “I was bowled by the sweetness of the melody. Then I started learning the song.”

Fr. Barbieri, who had spent a fortnight last year in Kerala, could write and read Malayalam. He directs the choir at his diocese (Livorno). He says the service could resume in his church later this month. Italy is among the countries most affected by the global pandemic: more than 2 lakh people have tested positive and nearly 30,000 have died.

Appreciation

He is glad to find out that his attempt at singing one of Malayalam cinema's most popular songs has been appreciated by Malayalis. Among those impressed is the song's composer Jerry Amaldev, who came to know of it when it was forwarded to him by the Rome-based Fr. William Nellikkal. “It is gratifying to note that a song I tuned some 36 years ago has appealed to an Italian musician,” says Jerry.

He says the song was born out of a brief from director Fazil. “He told me and lyricist Bichu Thirumala that he needed a song that should make the listener feel nostalgic,” he recalls. “Then Bichu stumbled upon a book of poems by Changampuzha and came across a line that inspired him. I straightaway came up with the tune that has made the song so popular.”

Four years ago, American singer Grady Lang had performed it for an award ceremony in the presence of Jerry and Yesudas.