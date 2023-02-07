A magical tapestry of colours, music and dance from Taiwan

February 07, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thrissur

Weaving a magical tapestry of colours, music, dance and swift action, Hero Beauty by Ming Hwa Yuan Arts and Cultural Group, Taiwan, has cast a spellbinding effect on the audience at the ongoing International Theatre Festival of Kerala in Thrissur. The show enchanted a packed audience at the Pavilion with the magical world of Taiwanese folklore.

The performance comprised two parts. The first one, ‘Love Birds Spears’ is an adaptation of a well-known Taiwanese tale. In the story, an emperor who reaches a forest to hunt a tiger comes across a beautiful lady who runs a tea house. Her mother insists that her would-be son-in-law should win a martial arts competition with her daughter to win her hand.

Hilarious movements, an interesting plot and funny dialogue delivery made the performance thoroughly enjoyable. The team also engaged the audience and taught them one or two of their ‘mudras’ which differentiate males, females, warriors and clowns.

The second part, ‘General of the Empire’, shows a battle scene involving two armies. Showcasing breath-taking acrobatics, the performance was engaging. The performance adapted the postures displayed from Chinese martial arts and traditional opera.

Established in 1929, Ming Hwa Yuan Arts and Culture group (MHY) was part of the ‘GeZaiXi’ (Taiwanese Opera) development. It has since evolved into an onstage expression of energetic, colourful and lively performance. It is Taiwan’s longest-serving performance arts group.

The group shows the flexibility in adapting to any location, performance duration, language situation, events and audience base, says Chao-Hsien, the lead actor in Hero Beauty.

“Apart from the usual stage setting, the group has performed in unconventional venues such as campuses, temple premises, hospitals, army camps and even prisons,” says Chao-Hsien.

Hero Beauty is performed in colloquial Taiwanese language. Women played the male roles in the play.

The performance challenges the perception of traditional opera with fast-paced rendition, majestic visuals and energetic on-stage presence.