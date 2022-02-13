A life-long obsession with radios

Thrissur native has in his collection 310 radios

K.C. Rajendran of Chembukkavu, near Thrissur, became addicted to radios when he was just eight years old. Fascination for music was the prime reason and he was desperate to get a radio of his own.

Persuading his father, he made his dream come true, by becoming the proud owner of a second-hand Philips radio priced ₹15. When he felt that the sound of his radio was not clear, he went for another. It was just the beginning, and collection of radios became a hobby. He has spent a major share of his earnings on buying radios.

After four-and-a-half decades, 53-year-old Rajendran has a museum of radios in his house. From massive specimens of the yore to small new-generation ones, his owns 310 radios. “Most in my collection are second-hand ones. I collected them from electronics shops, some even from scrap collection centres, where people dumped them with minor complaints.”

Rajendren, a building contractor, repaired most of them. “I am not trained in electronics, but I could repair them,” he said.

In all sizes

His collection has radios belonging to 40-odd companies, 57 of them from Philips alone. Products of Murphy, Sanyo, Hitachi, Sony, Sharp, and Panasonic too find a place. Some resemble a matchbox. Some weigh 20 kg. Radios are part of his life. “I wake up to their sound and go to sleep listening to them.”