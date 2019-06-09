A library to remember an assault victim

The victim of the Kumaramangalam assault case who was a Class II student of the Government Lower Primary School now lives with a library opened there in his name.

The child who was attacked by his mother’s live-in partner died at a hospital at Kolencherry on April 6 after remaining on the ventilator for 10 days.

The incident which shocked the State came to light after hospital authorities in Thodupuzha, where the boy was taken to in a serious condition, informed the police.

A probe found that he was beaten and kicked by Arun Anand, partner of his mother after the death of her husband nearly a year ago.

The accused was arrested and is now in jail.

When the school reopened on June 6, his memory was alive with the tiny tots who studied with him finding his name missing from the school registry.

The teacher who taught him did not want a pall of gloom floating over the school on the first day.

Now his memories will remain in the library opened in his name at the Lower Primary school. The library with the collection of books and publications for children was funded by the District Police Cooperative Society.

District Police superintendent K.B. Venugopal, who was instrumental in opening the library, said that the term police was once used by parents to scare tiny tots. Now the police is a favourite of children.

He said that the Students Police Cadet (SPC) in schools help not only in creating responsible citizens but also to make the police their friends. He also appreciated the services rendered by the Police Cooperative Society for the public education system.

The society brought ₹20,000 worth books for the library, said Sanal Chakrapani, Secretary of the Police Cooperative Society.

In addition to the books for children all categories of books were added to the library, he added