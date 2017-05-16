A lesson for students in mending things

A wayside cobbler, Sasidharan, on Tuesday took a class for school students at the Maruthoorkulangara LP School in Karunagapally for imparting in them the art of repairing and reusing some of their personal belongings like footwear, school bags, and umbrellas.
The programme christened ‘Greeshmotsavam’ was organised by the District Suchitwa Mission (DSM), nodal agency for assisting cities, municipalities and panchayats in sanitation and waste management aspects as part of the Haritha Keralam programme.
Suchitwa Mission coordinator G. Krishnakumar said that the programme was promoted under the theme “join hands with children to create a clean world.”
Straps and zips
Mr. Sasidharan taught the students easy methods of repairing the straps of their footwear, correcting the slipped zips of their school bags, and fixing the ribs of umbrellas. Such items were the first to get discarded even at the slightest flaw in spite
of the fact that these could be easily repaired and used for longer time.
The aim of the class was to make some contribution towards reducing waste generation, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.
Mr. Sasidharan told the students in the past people used to repair and use many of their belongings and waste generation was lesser in the past.
State Suchitwa Mission consultants Joshi Varghese, Biju Thurayilkunnu, Kaikulangara Swaminathan, Saju, and V. Sreekumar addressed the students on subjects connected with the programme.
Greeshmotsavam was inaugurated by Karunagapally municipal chairperson M. Shobana.
