A leg-up for eco-restoration on environment day

Officials remove exotic plant species inside a shola forest to ensure food and water availability for wild animals in Munnar

Published - June 05, 2024 08:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Forest department officials removing invasive species from Ettammile Shola near Munnar in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Munnar Forest range in Idukki observed World Environment Day in a different manner this year. Usually, saplings are planted to mark the day. This year, officials removed exotic plant species inside a shola forest to ensure food and water availability for wild animals.

Munnar Range officer Biju S. says Ettammile Shola is one of the major shola forests in Munnar, extending from Mattupetty to Anamudi. “The shola has geographical and ecological importance as it extends up to Anamudi, the highest peak in southern India. Recently, we noticed the presence of invasive species such as eupatorium and lantana in the shola. Such species will prevent the growth of other plants, including natural grass, affecting the food security of wild animals in the region,” he says.

“As part of observing World Environment Day, we started a drive from June 1 to remove the invasive species from the Ettammile Shola forest. Eupatorium and lantana spread from the road and quickly cover the forest,” he says.

Volunteers from NGOs, schoolchildren, and forest staff uprooted the invasive weeds from the shola. “After uprooting them, around 200 saplings were planted in the area,” says Mr. Biju.

“Eco-restoration is essential to prevent human-wildlife conflict. Weeds prevent regeneration of other plant species, resulting in food scarcity for wildlife. As a result, wild animals enter habitations resulting in conflict,” he says.

Official also removed barbed wire fences that blocked the smooth movement of wild elephants and other animals in the Ettammile Shola area.

As part of World Environment Day, officials and NGOs collected around 50 bags of plastic waste from roads and moved it to a waste treatment plant at Nallathanni.

