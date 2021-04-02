A land of many poll surprises

KOLLAM

02 April 2021 19:34 IST

Will LDF win again in Kottarakara or will the history of quirky changes repeat?

Kottarakara sprang a surprise in 2006 Assembly polls when P. Aisha Potty unseated R. Balakrishna Pillai, breaking a tradition of nearly three decades.

The Kerala Congress (B) titan had been representing the constituency since 1977 and was elected from there a total of seven times. Communist Party of India (Marxist) retained Kottarakara in the next two elections. In 2011, Ms Potty’s majority hit a whopping 42,632.

In 2021, CPI(M) heavyweight K.N. Balagopal, one of the most popular leaders of the Left in the region, has replaced her in the segment. While wresting the seat is a prestige issue for the UDF, NDA considers Kottarakara one of the segments with a strong support base. The constituency includes Kottarakara municipality and the nearby Ezhukone, Kareepra, Kulakkada, Mylom, Neduvathur, Ummannoor and Veliyam panchayats.

CPI(M) State secretariat member, former Raja Sabha MP, and Kerala Karshaka Sangham State secretary, K.N. Balagopal needs no introduction in the segment. He talks about the comprehensive development projects launched by the LDF government in his campaign while focusing on the political relevance to re-elect the Left.

“Even UDF or NDA supporters are aware of the changes Kerala has seen, how LDF government took care of the people through a bevy of development and welfare projects. The UDF, which failed to disburse social welfare pension of ₹300 for 18 months is now promising ₹3,000,” he says.

Kollam district panchayat member and UDF candidate R. Resmi seems quite confident about pulling off the giant slayer act and says the feedback she received from the voters has been terrific. “I was elected to the district panchayat with a majority of over 7,000 votes and I am very confident that I can repeat that in Assembly polls as well. Most of the people in Kottarakra know me personally and I am sure that they will stand with me irrespective of their political affiliations and loyalties,” she says. Ms. Resmi also believes that development, the major poll plank of the LDF, is rather irrelevant in Kottarakara. “You can’t point out any specific project compared to other 196 Assembly segments,” she adds.

BJP Mandalam president Vayakkal Soman unleashes an attack on the Left in his campaign speeches. He lists all the recent allegations against the State government and elaborates on the controversies. “Principled leaders have become extinct in Communist party that is now nothing but a synonym of corruption.” He adds that the previous government failed to keep all promises when it comes solving the drinking water shortage and traffic snarls in the segment. “This should change and I believe that the voters will choose wisely,” he says.