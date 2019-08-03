A laddu can make bikers wear helmet

Sweets can have a special effect on people, although it is widely believed that they are not good for health. The police in Palakkad town have made an amazing discovery that a laddu can make a more positive impact on people’s behaviour on roads than any other intervention.

Palakkad’s Traffic Enforcement sub-inspector M.E. Mohammed Kasim and his traffic team of around 100 personnel tested the laddu effect on helmet-less bikers in the town on Friday. The result has been unbelievably positive.

As part of creating traffic awareness among the motorists, Mr. Kasim and his team started giving a laddu each to every helmet-less biker who passed by SBI Junction.

In 45 minutes, they supplied 150 laddus. Mr. Kasim told the bikers: “Today, we are giving you a laddu. Tomorrow, we will be charging you a fine of ₹1,000,” and he let the bikers go.

None protested. Rather, they accepted the laddu, smiling awkwardly in embarrassment. Some of them took a pledge there itself that they would never ride again without wearing a helmet. While Mr. Kasim was in uniform, the entire staff was in mufti. “We never wanted to give them an intimidating feeling. So we deliberately chose to be in mufti,” he said.

The real effect was yet to come. Nearly 100 youngsters called Mr. Kasim on Saturday, saying that his laddu had touched them so deeply that they would abide by the traffic laws. “As a police officer, this was one of the best days of my life. What else you need other than such an unbelievably positive feedback from people,” Mr. Kasim told The Hindu.

Untried method

Mr. Kasim tried the laddu experiment with the intention of making a sweet impact using an unexplored and untried method. “Eighty percent of bikers in Palakkd wear helmet. Only the 20% needs correction. So we decided a different method to reach out to them.”

Haneesh Kumar, a local businessman, was excited. “I could not help promising this police officer that I will not violate the law again. It is in fact a solemn promise. A promise to me and to the society,” he said.