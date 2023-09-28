HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A kiss of love on the cheek of Kerala’s communal amity

Sheena Karuvanthody of Valiyad in Malappuram won the hearts of millions with her act of garlanding and kissing a little boy who led a Milad-e-Sherif rally

September 28, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Abdul Latheef Naha
Abdul Latheef Naha
A sketch that is circulating on social media celebrating Sheena’s kiss on the cheek of a boy who led a Milad- rally at Valiyad near Malappuram.

A sketch that is circulating on social media celebrating Sheena’s kiss on the cheek of a boy who led a Milad- rally at Valiyad near Malappuram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sheena Karuvanthody garlanding a boy who led a Milad-e-Sherif rally at Valiyad, near Malappuram, on Thursday.

Sheena Karuvanthody garlanding a boy who led a Milad-e-Sherif rally at Valiyad, near Malappuram, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Sheena Karuvanthody, a middle-aged working woman from a village named Valiyad near here, never anticipated that a kiss of love that she planted on the cheek of a little boy on Thursday could win a million hearts. Yes, it did.

Ms. Sheena became a symbol of Kerala’s communal harmony with that kiss that she gave to the boy who led a Milad-e-Sherif rally at Valiyad.

The kiss was, in fact, supplementary and a natural end to another graceful act of communal harmony that Ms. Sheena did. Sending a larger message to the entire country, Ms. Sheena welcomed the rally taken out by the children of Tadreesul Islam Madrasa, Valiyad, with a currency garland.

“It was a moment of pride and thrill for us all. We have been living in such harmony here that religions never divide us,” said Sukanya, Sheena’s co-sister. “Excitement and happiness have soared sky-high,” she said.

Ms. Sheena grew up watching Milad rallies from her childhood and the desire to garland the children remained rooted in her mind for long. The excitement and cheer that her action triggered spilled over to the Internet with people celebrating her as the hero and symbol of Kerala’s communal harmony.

A video that went viral on the social media shows Ms. Sheena in a purple saree waiting in the rain with her little daughter. On seeing her, the rally stops. Ms. Sheena crosses the road, walks up to the front, garlands the rally captain, and plants him a kiss on his left cheek.

“That was a kiss on the cheek of Kerala’s communal amity. The people will not forget it. We will cherish it until our last breath,” said Mohammed Nibras, who works with Ms. Sheena in a builder’s office here.

Hundreds of Milad rallies were taken out across the State on Thursday celebrating the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, the last of Islamic prophets. The celebrations were largely centred on madrasas. Children and elders alike took part in the celebrations. When the traditional Sunni Muslims celebrated by chanting hymns in praise of Prophet Mohammed, the occasion provided a platform for madrasa children to display their abilities in singing and elocution.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.