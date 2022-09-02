A ‘kalavara’ readies at Cotton Hill school

More than 4,200 students to tuck into a mega Onasadya today

More than 4,200 students to tuck into a mega Onasadya today

Benches put together are piled high with vegetables, spices, and other ingredients on Thursday for a mega Onasadya at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill.

The Onasadya on Friday will see more than 4,000 students of the school partake of a feast cooked at the school itself. Sambhar, aviyal, thoran, and payasam are on the menu.

A ‘Kalavara nirakkal’ programme held at the school saw a room converted into a sort of storeroom where students’ contributions for the feast – veggies right from carrot and beans to coconut, spices, pulses, and other ingredients – have been stored. The ‘Kalavara nirakkal’ was formally inaugurated by ward councillor Rakhi Ravikumar. She handed over vegetables (‘Oru muram pachkkari’) to school management committee (SMC) chairman R. Pradeep. Principal in-charge E.R. Famila, Principal Headmistress P.R. Shami, SMC members Rasheed Anappuram and Azeed, Onam festival committee general convener Pradeep spoke.

The celebrations, ahead of the Onam break, are also intended to take the message of home to students’ homes.

The Onam celebrations will kick off with students from class 5 to 12 making Athapookkalams in their classrooms. In all, 101 Athapookkalams will be made. Cultural programmes will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. After the Onasadya, sports and recreational programmes have been scheduled.