A journey to promote Ayurveda tourism

The Bekal-Kovalam Ayurveda Ambassadors Tour will begin on October 25.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, T.K. Mansoor, Managing Director, Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC), said 45 representatives of tour companies from 30 countries would participate in the journey.

The programme, organised by the Ayurveda Promotion Society (APS), is being implemented in collaboration with the Tourism Department. Various programmes will be held in North Malabar under the aegis of BRDC. Tourists visiting Kozhikode, Kottakkal, Cheruthuruthy, Ernakulam, Kumarakom, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kovalam will stay in Kerala for 12 days and discover the possibilities for Ayurveda tourism and discuss the unique health culture and Ayurvedic treatment in Kerala.

Mr. Mansoor said special arrangements would be made to welcome the delegates arriving in Kannur with the support of Kannur International Airport Limited.

A business meeting would be held at the Bekal Lalit Resort on October 25 at 2 p.m.

The inauguration of the journey would take place at the Bekal Taj Hotel.

The journey would kick off from North Malabar to other parts of Kerala at noon.